Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.38, but opened at $18.49. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 638,699 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

