Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s current price.

Airship AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AISP opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

In other Airship AI news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airship AI stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Airship AI worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

