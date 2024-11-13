Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.