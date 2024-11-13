Aigen Investment Management LP Has $991,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 284.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

