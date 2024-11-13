Aigen Investment Management LP Has $877,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

