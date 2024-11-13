Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 361.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $260.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.42 and a 52-week high of $267.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $2,759,617. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

