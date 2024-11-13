Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in NU by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in NU by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

