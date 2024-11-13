AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 4,941,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,010,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

