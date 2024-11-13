agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,453,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,929,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.