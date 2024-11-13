agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $2.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of AGL opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.60. agilon health has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of agilon health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in agilon health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.