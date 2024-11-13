AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.82. AGC shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,744 shares changing hands.

AGC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

