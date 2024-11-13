Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

AFL opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

