Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 1,662.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Advantest Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

