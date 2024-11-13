Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 1,662.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEYY
Advantest Stock Down 3.4 %
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advantest
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.