Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

ACXP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,402. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

