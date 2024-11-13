abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

API stock opened at GBX 61.30 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £233.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,074.80 and a beta of 0.33. abrdn Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 46.55 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 63 ($0.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Insider Activity

In other abrdn Property Income Trust news, insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78), for a total value of £78,441.12 ($100,940.83). Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

