abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE VFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,693. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

