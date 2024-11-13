Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
ASGI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 145,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,599. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.