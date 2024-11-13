Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

ASGI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 145,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,599. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $46,204.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,955,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,718. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

