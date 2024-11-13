Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 111,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 343,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.