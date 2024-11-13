A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 103485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

