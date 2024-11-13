425 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
VBK stock opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.31 and a 1-year high of $294.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
