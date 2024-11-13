374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $22,309.02 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $22,309.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,193,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254,150.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.09.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 374Water by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 374Water by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

