374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells $22,309.02 in Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $22,309.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,193,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254,150.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 374Water alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 374Water by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 83,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of 374Water by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 374Water by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.