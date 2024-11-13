32,439 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 875.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UE opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The company had revenue of $112.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

