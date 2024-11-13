1,714,099 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,714,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

