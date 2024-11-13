13,129 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 571,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 432,240 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 872,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 411,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,545 shares of company stock worth $4,380,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

