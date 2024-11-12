Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

ZURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 22.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

