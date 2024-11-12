Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
Shares of ZIJMY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.25.
About Zijin Mining Group
