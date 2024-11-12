Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

