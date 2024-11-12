Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.