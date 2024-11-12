Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for WAB FY2024 Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $202.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,951.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $165,112.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,922.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,796 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $558,389.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,951.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,984 shares of company stock worth $11,200,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

