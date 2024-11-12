Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Visa Q1 Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

NYSE V opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $244.11 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.64 and its 200 day moving average is $274.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 137.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

