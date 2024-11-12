Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.50. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 141,463 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $683.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 145.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 81.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

