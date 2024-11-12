Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.50. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 141,463 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $683.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
