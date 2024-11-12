Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XHR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

