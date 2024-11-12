Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 37,684 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 33.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 25.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

TETE opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

