Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CZR opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

