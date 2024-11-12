Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $148.50 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.53.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

