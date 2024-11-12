Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 287,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.
Separately, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.
GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of GPAT opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.10.
About GP-Act III Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
