Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.