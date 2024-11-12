Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide
In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
