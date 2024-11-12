Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

