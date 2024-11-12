Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 667,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 651,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNVT opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

