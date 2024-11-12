Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,218,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 875.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quetta Acquisition by 104.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ QETA opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Quetta Acquisition Company Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

