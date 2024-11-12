Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

Timken stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

