WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WHF. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.9%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 855,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

