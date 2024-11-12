Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.
WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of WHR stock opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Read More
