Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,033. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.