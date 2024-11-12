Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. 2,405,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,033. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
