Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $130.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Westlake by 3.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

