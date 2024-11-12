Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the October 15th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

WTHVF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

