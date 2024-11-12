Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the October 15th total of 335,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Down 4.1 %
WTHVF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
