Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

