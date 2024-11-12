Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moody’s (MCO)

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $536.00 to $543.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $490.00 to $512.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $495.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $454.00 to $459.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $464.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $451.00 to $462.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/3/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $492.00 to $536.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Moody’s is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/23/2024 – Moody’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2024 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Moody’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $476.52. 180,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.16 and a fifty-two week high of $495.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.27 and a 200 day moving average of $445.61.

Get Moody's Co alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after purchasing an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.