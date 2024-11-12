Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

Fortinet stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

