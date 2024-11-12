WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 82.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $480,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

